Reminder from the West Shore Police Department: You can have an officer check your house while you’re on vacation this summer

LEMOYNE — Now that summer is officially here, the West Shore Regional Police Department is reminding residents in its area there’s a way to have a little extra peace of mind when work or vacations take you out of town.

West Shore police provide house checks to all residents while they’re away. All you have to do is contact the West Shore Police Department office at (717) 737-8734, give your information to an officer, and your home will be added to the list.