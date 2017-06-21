Rubber duck races benefit the Harrisburg Fire Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A giant slip and slide in Harrisburg to benefit the city's fire department- except it wasn't people slipping and sliding.

Hundreds of rubber ducks were released on Walnut Street. People paid to enter a rubber duck into the race, and the first duck to cross the line won $1,000 for its human owner, and that winner actually donated the winnings back to the fire department.

"After some of the rescue calls we've had here this summer, beginning early in the spring, actually - what a great idea to raise some money to help the fire department buy the boat. We're in the process of buying one and this will help, the proceeds will help buying a new boat," said Chief Brian Enterline, Harrisburg Fire Department.

The race also kicked off the "Discover the Ducks" outdoor exhibit downtown. Harrisburg police and firefighters got in on the fun too, sliding on their own giant ducks and racing.