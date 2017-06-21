× State Police investigating a series of sexual assaults in Northumberland and Columbia Counties

NORTHUMBERLAND AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES — State Police officers in Milton and Stonington are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in an investigation of an April sexual assault that might be linked to a series of similar incidents spanning over a period of years.

The most recent incident occurred on April 23 in Jackson Township, Northumberland County.

According to police reports, the victims in these cases are confronted inside their residences during the early morning hours. The offender enters their residences through doors or windows. The victims are restrained during the assaults, and in some cases, they are transported from their homes and assaulted at a separate location.

The investigation suggests the offender may have observed his victims for a period of time prior to the attacks.

The suspect is described as a white male with an average build, a height between 5-6 and 5-9, between 25 and 35 years of age. Police believe he might have access to multiple vehicles, could be familiar with the area and might have ties to the community.

State Police urges citizens to be vigilant, secure their residences, and be aware of their surroundings. Anyone who observes unusual or unfamiliar persons, vehicles, or activities is asked to call police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incidents in question is encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Milton Station at (570) 524-2662 or the Stonington Station at (570) 286-5601.