State police seeking information on suspect in Schuylkill County homicide

BARNESVILLE, Schuylkill County — State Police are looking for information that would lead to the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a prominent Schuylkill County attorney earlier this week.

Police say Michael David Marchalk, 37, of Barnesville, is charged with criminal homicide, first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, robbery, theft, theft of a motor vehicle, access device fraud, and recklessly endangering another person. He is a suspect in the murder of his father, attorney Gary Marchalk, 60, who was found dead in his Ryan Township home on Monday.

Michael Marchalk is on the run, police say. He was last seen operating his parent’s gold 2015 Ford Fusion (PA license No. JWD1566). Anyone with information about Marchalk or the vehicle should contact state police at (570) 874-5300 or PA Crimestoppers at (800) 472-8477.