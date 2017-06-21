× State Senate approves House bill protecting military honor and valor

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Senate voted 49-0 in favor of a House bill prohibiting anyone from benefiting economically by lying about military service or receiving decorations without merit.

House Bill 168, introduced by Rep. Rick Saccone (R-Allegheny/Washington), will now move to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature.

“For one to falsely identify themselves as a veteran by wearing decorations they did not earn or service medals with the intention to obtain money or property is truly an insult and discredit to the men and women who have selflessly sacrificed their lives on the battlefield,” said Saccone, an Air Force veteran. “Our men and women of the armed forces and their families deserve the utmost respect and praise, and criminals who disguise themselves as legitimate veterans demean our true American heroes.”