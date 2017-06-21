× ‘Third strike’ sends Dauphin County bank robber to prison for 25 years

HARRISBURG — A man convicted of a 2011 Harrisburg bank robbery will serve 25-50 years in prison under Pennsylvania’s “Three Strikes Law,” the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Shariff Layton was found guilty of the 2011 robbery on April 28. He was sentenced by Dauphin County Judge Deborah E. Curcillo on June 8. Under the “Three Strikes Law,” Curcillo was required to impose a mandatory 25-year sentence.

Prosecutors say Layton committed the robbery of a Mid Penn Bank on the 2600 block of North Front Street on Jan. 28, 2011. While robbing the bank, he grabbed dye packs in addition to cash, and fled in a stolen vehicle. The dye packs exploded, causing Layton to crash the vehicle into a light pole just outside the bank’s parking lot. He then fled to his home.

Later in the afternoon, police officers received a tip and searched Layton’s home and the surrounding area. In an alley behind the home, they found the hooded sweatshirt worn in the robbery, covered in dye. Subsequent testing revealed that Layton’s DNA was the main contributor on the sweatshirt.

Deputy District Attorney Kristie Falbo prosecuted this case for the District Attorney’s Office.