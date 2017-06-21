× Vehicle hits tractor-trailer, restaurant in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer before hitting a restaurant in Franklin County on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. along the 900 block of Wayne Avenue in Chambersburg.

Investigators at the scene say the driver of a yellow sedan hit a tractor-trailer as they were turning from Stouffer Avenue onto Wayne Avenue. The impact sent the yellow sedan up over a curb and into Red Lobster.

The driver of the yellow sedan was treated at a local hospital after complaining of dizziness.

The restaurant sustained minor damage.