Warm and breezy for the first day of summer with a couple thunderstorms

CHANCE FOR A COUPLE STORMS: It’s a comfortable start across the region, with humidity levels on low side and temperatures feeling cool. Readings begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s with just a few clouds. A weak cold front dropping down from the northwest brings some afternoon clouds, and a small thunderstorm chance. Aside from a couple thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, most of the day is dry. There’s a small chance one of these storms could produce some gusty winds or some small hail, but the threat for any severe weather is not a concern. The humidity increases a bit, but still feels okay. It’s a bit breezy again, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s across the region. Skies clear through the evening. The overnight period is quiet and not as cool. Readings fall into the lower to middle 60s. Humidity levels increase a touch.

TURNING TOASTY AGAIN: Thursday brings more sunshine, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. The humidity levels start to climb through the afternoon. Friday is very toasty and the muggies are back in full force. There’s the chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and into the overnight period as our next cold front crosses through the region. Highs are in the middle to upper 80s again.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Early showers or thunderstorms are possible Saturday as the next system slowly drifts south. This is during the morning hours, and the rest of the day is dry. Clouds should even gradually break during the afternoon leading to some sunshine. Sunday is dry but yet another cold front approaches, so there could be a few afternoon clouds. Humidity levels are up for Saturday, but come down to more comfortable levels by Sunday. Readings are in the 80s through the weekend. Monday the next system crosses through, bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Readings are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Skies are dry again for Tuesday. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures on the cool side. Readings are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees.

Have a great Wednesday!