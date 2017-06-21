× York County man charged in road rage incident

YORK — A 47-year-old York County man was charged with simple assault after a road rage incident, police and court documents say.

The incident happened on April 29, as two cars were traveling south on I-83 in the York area.

James Fitzgerald, 47, allegedly drove aggressively behind a 33-year-old male victim, making obscene hand gestures. He then pulled his car beside the victim, who was in the right lane. The victim told police Fitzgerald then lifted a white cloth, as if there was a gun underneath it. Though the victim didn’t see a gun, he said he feared for his life, and slowed his car so Fitzgerald could pass. The victim then exited I-83 at Exit 18, while Fitzgerald’s vehicle was in front of him. Fitzgerald then slowed his car, darted across two lanes, and exited behind the victim.

The victim pulled into a Burger King parking lot and called 911.