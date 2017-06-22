× Columbia man arrested after threatening to slice victim’s throat

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — A 20-year-old Columbia man is charged with making terroristic and possessing prohibited weapons after an incident Tuesday night.

Columbia Borough Police say Austin Osborne, 20, of the 100 block of Bethel Street, allegedly threatened a male victim during an altercation at 6:37 p.m. on the 500 block of Locust Street. Osborne allegedly raised his shirt and told the victim he had two knives and that he would slice the victim’s throat, stab him, and kill him.

Police apprehended Osborne a block from the scene and arrested him. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Adam Witkonis. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.