Cumberland Township police officer injured while responding to domestic disturbance call

CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Adams County — A Cumberland Township police officer was injured while responding to a domestic dispute Thursday.

According to a police report of the incident, police were summoned to the first block of Dinwiddie Tract for domestic disturbance call. When police arrived, they observed the person who called 911 fleeing from the residence. They attempted to enter to make contact with the person inside, Erica Faulkner-West, 27, but West slammed the door on the arm of the officer and resisted arrest.

The officer was treated at the hospital and released. He was placed on medical leave.