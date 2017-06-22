× Dog that attacked 2 Lancaster children earlier this week will be euthanized, police say

LANCASTER — The pit bull terrier that attacked two children while they were strapped to their seats inside a minivan on Lafayette Street earlier this week will be euthanized, Lancaster police say.

The dog is currently being quarantined in a secured kennel at the owner’s home, police say. Lancaster Police Dog Law Enforcement Officer Yadira Garcia and Lancaster County Dog Warden Travis Hess conducted an inspection of the quarantine area and deemed it sufficient to hold the dog. Once the 10-day quarantine period ends, the dog will be euthanized.

The owner is cooperating with the police investigation and has agreed to euthanize the dog, police say.

The children injured in the attack are still recovering from their injuries, police say. The 2-year-old child was expected to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday, while the 5-year-old is still listed in serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit.