French fitness model dies after freak accident with whipped cream can

FRANCE– A French fitness model has died in a freak accident in which a defective whipped cream dispenser exploded and struck her in the chest.

According to BBC, Rebecca Burger, 33, received emergency medical attention but ultimately died of cardiac arrest.

Her family announced her death via this post on Facebook:

Her family also took to Instagram to warn others not to buy the dispenser from the manufacturer in France, claiming that they were selling faulty devices.

Burger, who had over 169,000 followers on Instagram, was known for her pictures showing off her toned body, fitting the mold of one of many “fitness models” on social media today.