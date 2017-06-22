× Gov. Tom Wolf: Senate health care bill is “even crueler than the House plan”

HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf called the U.S. Senate Republican health care bill unveiled Thursday morning “even crueler than the House plan” in a statement issued earlier today.

“Some politicians in Washington are completely disconnected from the reality of how cutting Medicaid will damage real Pennsylvania families, and communities,” Wolf said in the statement. “Seniors in need of home or nursing care, children with disabilities, and rural hospitals and working families relying on Medicaid will all be left behind. The Senate plan prioritizes tax cuts for the wealthy, modest deficit reductions and achieving a political victory over families who need lifesaving care.

“Over the past few weeks, I have joined Republican and Democratic governors in opposing cuts to Medicaid, but we have been shut out of the process and unable to give our residents a voice. It is time for Washington Republicans to restart and begin listening to the patients, doctors, states and communities who will ultimately shoulder the burden of their decisions. We need a legislative process that is patient-focused, inclusive, bipartisan, honest and open. This has been the complete opposite.”