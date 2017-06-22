Hot and muggy with a few thunderstorms

WARMER WITH A LOT OF SUNSHINE: Temperatures warm up quickly with partly-to-mostly sunny skies. Our highs top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. The chance of a stray thunderstorm or two is low but can’t be ruled out. The UV index today comes in at a 10, in the very high category. If you must work outside, drink extra water and use that sunscreen!

WARM, MUGGY MORNINGS: Lows for the next couple of mornings bottom out in the low 70s with a few clouds. It will feel very balmy, though, with dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

THUNDERSTORMS TO FINISH THE WEEK: Our thunderstorm are highest heading into Friday. Chances start during the mid-morning and the late portion of the morning commute where a main wave of showers and thunderstorms rumble through. After that, off-and-on scattered thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day and into the early hours of Saturday morning. These are not expected to be severe, but stay updated with the FOX43 Weather App, on-air and online heading into the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long