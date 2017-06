× Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits off Pacific Coast of Guatemala

GUATEMALA (CNN) — A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck off of Guatemala’s Pacific coast Thursday, the US Geological Survey reports. The quake was recorded at about 24 miles (38 km) from the city of Puerto San Jose, according to the USGS.

Guatemala’s emergency management system, CONRED, says via Twitter it is monitoring for any damage.

Developing story – more to come