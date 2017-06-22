× Mount Joy man heads to court after allegedly sending nude photos and a video of a woman to her relatives

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Mount Joy man will go to court after he allegedly sent nude photos and a video to of a woman to her family and friends.

Justin Range, 35, of Mount Joy Borough, is charged with Invasion of Privacy and multiple counts of Unlawful Dissemination of Intimate Images after he allegedly sent a nude photo of a woman to her relatives and put it on social media.

According to police, Range, took pictures and recorded with a cell phone a sexual encounter with the victim on April 10 and sent the pictures and video to the victims friends and relatives. Range also posted the video on Facebook. All without the victims consent.

Range waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.