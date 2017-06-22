× Northern York County Regional police seek public help in identifying trespassing suspect

THOMASVILLE, York County — Northern York County Regional police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a trespassing suspect at a Thomasville food market.

The owner of Morning Star Markets, 5000 block of Lincoln Highway, told police that on Wednesday night a vendor working in the market during non-business hours reported a man walking around the market. The vendor told the man to leave, but his request was dismissed. The man continued to walk around the property.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 292-3647 or submit an anonymous tip to (717) 466-TELL or via email at tips@nycrpd.org.