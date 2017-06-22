× One person taken to hospital after crash in Dauphin County on Wednesday

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– One person is injured after a crash on Wednesday.

The crash occurred as a vehicle and motorcycle were traveling on Vine St. where it intersects with the entrance ramp to Route 283 Westbound.

Both vehicles were stopped at opposite ends of the intersection, and as the light turned green, the vehicle making a left hand turn onto Route 283 collided with the driver’s side of the motorcycle.

The driver was launched from the motorcycle and was taken to Hershey Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and did not suffer injuries.