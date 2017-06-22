Organic hatchery celebrates opening in Lebanon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. -- Bell & Evans is celebrating the ceremonial opening of its new organic animal welfare-focused hatchery.

Officials with the company say there is still some machinery to install before the operational opening, but once the hatchery has completed its organic audit, it will become the first certified organic chicken hatchery in the world.

"We don't do any commodity production here," said Audrey King, director of marketing and business development with Bell & Evans. "We're very much focused on humane animal welfare, using absolutely no antibiotics, and progressing with the organic industry and the organic movement as it continues to grow."

Once all of the final equipment is installed, the hatchery will be able to process one million chickens, and six million eggs, each week.