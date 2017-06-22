× Steelton police warn residents of possible phone scam involving chimney repairs

STEELTON — The Steelton Borough Police Department says several residents have received suspicious phone calls from a contractor claiming that the borough is requiring them to have their chimney swept and/or repaired.

The police is reminding residents that the Steelton Borough Codes Office will directly inform any resident with an official written notice if their chimney is in violation of borough codes and requires repair.