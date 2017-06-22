Summer brings new seasonal menu at Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - With the change of each season comes a new menu at Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, located in the Susquehanna Shops just northwest of Harrisburg. The local restaurant chain emphasizes healthy eating, with many meals around or under 500 calories, while utilizing the area's vegetable farms and ranches. The restaurant is known for their selections of sangria and other drinks as well.

