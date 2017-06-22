Summer sparks new season at Gretna Theatre – Lebanon County

MOUNT GRETNA, Pa. - Since 1927, Lebanon County's Gretna Theatre has brought live performances to a stage set between the beautiful trees in Mount Gretna. Their first show, "Broadway Bound," kicks off Thursday with more performances all weekend long.

The theatre performs all summer long. For more information, visit https://gretnatheatre.org