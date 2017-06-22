× Toomey: Senate health care bill is “an important first step in repealing Obamacare”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Pat Toomey called the Senate health care bill released today “an important and constructive first step in repealing Obamacare and replacing it with a better, stable, consumer-driven health care system for all Pennsylvanians” in a statement released today.

The Pennsylvania Republican said the measure “does not pull the rug out from anyone currently covered by Obamacare, and keeps the Medicaid expansion covering able-bodied, working-age, childless adults, while asking the states to eventually contribute their fair share for this care.”

Toomey said the bill also works to ensure that Medicaid remains sustainable for future generations.

“I will thoroughly examine this draft and welcome all feedback from my fellow Pennsylvanians in the coming days,” Toomey concluded.