× Two-alarm fire displaces seven in Jonestown Borough

JONESTOWN BOROUGH, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A two-alarm fire is under control after breaking out early this morning.

The blaze broke out in the 30 block of W. Market Street.

It is believed to have started on the first floor and spread from there.

The Red Cross is on the scene and helping seven people displaced from the incident.

There were no injuries suffered in the incident.