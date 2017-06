BIGLERVILLE(Adams. Co), Pa. – Hauser Estate Winery, famous both for wine and their craft ciders, is hosting their 2nd annual Ciderfest this Saturday from 12PM-4PM. Ciders from all across Pennsylvania will be featured as well as wine tasting, specialty cheese tasting and more.

Tickets are $30 at the door, or $25 if you order them online Friday.

You can find more information at https://www.paciderfest.com