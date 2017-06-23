Showers end early then skies brighten up Saturday

FRIDAY STORMS AND POTENTIAL FOR HEAVY RAIN

With warm temperatures, plenty of moisture and increasing sunshine may lead to thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds are the main risk, but an isolated weak tornado is not out of the possibility. Heavy downpours could produce short duration flooding. If you have plans to head out this evening, be sure to keep an eye to the sky for threatening weather. Be prepared to run for cover until the storm passes. Overnight, remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy will also be moving in later tonight and could lead to the potential for flooding. 1-2″ or more could fall in spots. If

WEEKEND IMPROVES

Showers may linger into the morning Saturday but the day quickly improves with brightening skies and drying conditions. The breeze picks up and helps to bring in drier air. The humidity will fall through the afternoon. High temperatures are still warm in the middle 80s. Sunday is looking great. Plenty of sunshine, comfortable conditions and cooler temperatures in the lower 80s.

COOLING NEXT WEEK

We begin the week mainly dry and cooler. Readings actually drop below seasonable averages into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The first full week of summer won’t feel typical initially. Some differences on the modeling in terms of the next chance for showers. For now, it is a mainly dry stretch through Wednesday. The summer heat and humidity returns Thursday and Friday with storm chances to end the week.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist