× Police seek suspect in connection to heroin overdose death of New Cumberland teen

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County — Fairview Township police are seeking a suspect who allegedly sold the heroin used by an 18-year-old New Cumberland man who died of an overdose.

Police say Erbert Lee Jackson, 27, sold heroin to the teen, who died after injecting it on May 16. Police found him when they were dispatched to a residence on Old Forge Road in New Cumberland. Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful. The autopsy revealed that the cause of death was Fentanyl toxicity. Fentanyl is a dangerous drug that is sometimes mixed with heroin, and is responsible for many overdose deaths, according to police.

After investigating, police determined that Jackson sold the heroin to the victim. He is wanted on one count each of drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, and involuntary manslaughter. Jackson is known to live and travel between the Harrisburg and Philadelphia area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Fairview police at (717) 901-5267 or York County Crimestoppers at (717) 755-TIPS.