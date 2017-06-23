× Airville man facing charges after drunk driving, running over victim’s foot with vehicle

DELTA, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– An Airville man is facing charges after drunk driving, crashing, and running over a victim’s foot.

Jacob Taylor, 31, is facing aggravated assault, driving under the influence, and simple assault among other charges for the incident.

On June 20 at approximately 11:50 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Delta Road for a report of a person being hit by a car.

The victim told police she was at the rear of the residence when she saw a blue Subaru drive into the back yard and struck a clothesline pole.

The victim knew that the vehicle belonged to Taylor, and went to check on him.

When she opened the car door asked what Taylor was doing, he looked at her with a blank stare before putting the car in reverse and hitting the gas.

The victim was struck by the open car door, causing her to fall to the ground and underneath the vehicle.

Taylor proceeded to put the vehicle in drive and drove over the right foot and leg of the victim before leaving the scene.

Approximately 40 minutes after arriving at the scene, police arrived at the 1500 block of Woodbine Road to speak with Taylor.

Police found the blue Subaru Impreza with damage consistent with striking a pole outside the residence.

Upon speaking with Taylor, he admitted to police that he had had a lot to drink that night at his home but did not have anything to drink since he returned home from the incident.

Taylor was placed under arrest and is now facing charges.