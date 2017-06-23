× Clearly, he’s not a fan: Man tattoos LeBron James’ crying face on his leg

SALT LAKE CITY (CNN) — There are those who don’t detest LeBron James. And then there’s Kalen Gilleese.

The Salt Lake City man took his disdain for King James to the next level — by tattooing LeBron’s crying face on his leg.

Gilleese has always been a big fan of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, and says he decided to get the ink after constantly hearing James being compared to Jordan.

“He’s always flopping, crying, looking for fouls. I’ve never had a lot of respect for him,” Gilleese told CNN.

Enter Preston Schooley, Gilleese’s friend and roommate who happens to be a fantastic tattoo artist.

“I laughed when he brought the idea to me. I didn’t really believe he’d go through with it,” Schooley said.

The tattoo took three hours to complete, but Gilleese says it’ll bring him a lifetime of joy.

“Every time I look at it I laugh, and I like to show it and make people smile,” he said.

He said he’s got big plans to make the LeBron tattoo part of a sports legend leg sleeve that will eventually feature Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky and, of course, Michael Jordan.

“LeBron is definitely a legend, but he’s the biggest crybaby legend of all time.”