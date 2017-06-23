× Columbia man facing charges for sexually assaulting a child

COLUMBIA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Columbia man is facing charges after an investigation revealed he had sexual intercourse with a child.

Willard McCrea, 20, is charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with minors, and corruption of minors.

A police investigation revealed that McCrea had intercourse with a 12-year-old female.

McCrea was arraigned on charges and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.