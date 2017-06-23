× Derry Township police seek help in identifying suspect in jewelry store burglary

HERSHEY — Derry Township police are investigating the burglary of AU Jewelers on East Chocolate Avenue, and are seeking public help in identifying a suspect.

Police say officers were called to respond to a burglar alarm at the store early Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found the store’s front door had been shattered, and jewelry had been stolen from inside.

The suspect in the burglary is believed to be male, wearing a ski mask, a light colored button-down shirt, dark pants and boots.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 262-3080, or by visiting the Crime Watch website. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.