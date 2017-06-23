Ephrata man, two women facing drug charges after police raid home in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata man and two women are facing charges after officers raided a home earlier this month.

Joel Suriano, 32, is charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to deliver along with additional misdemeanor counts.

Faith Masigno, 19, is charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver, and Amy Boley, 29, is charged with one count of felony possession with intent to deliver.

On June 9, Lancaster County Drug Task Force detectives raided a home in the 100 block of Grant Street after suspected drug trafficking. They found:

– 98 baggies of heroin

– 180 grams of MDMA (“Ecstasy”) in pill and powder form

– 31 Clonazepam pills

– 18 Suboxone film strips

– $117 cash and drug-packaging materials

Suriano, who is out on bail, is charged with the possession of the drugs which had an estimated street value of $5,000.

The women, who were at the home during the raid, are charged regarding sales of heroin at different times. Both are at Lancaster County Prison.