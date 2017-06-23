× Former Eastern York School District maintenance worker pleads guilty to child porn charges

YORK — A former maintenance worker at the Eastern York School District is set to serve six to 23 months in York County Prison and two years probation after pleading guilty to charges of disseminating child pornography.

The York Daily Record reports that Dale Wickenheiser, 58, of Dover Township, will be sentenced by Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder at a hearing on Sept. 1.

During his plea, Wickenheiser admitted to downloading child pornography onto his computer through a file-sharing application.

Pennsylvania State Police said they interviewed Wickenheiser at Eastern York High School, and he admitted to downloading and saving images and videos of child pornography.

He was terminated by Eastern York School District on Jan. 19, according to the school district’s human resources department.