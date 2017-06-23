Four-vehicle crash damages Lancaster Township home

LANCASTER — A crash involving four vehicles damaged a home on the 1000 block of Marietta Avenue in Lancaster Township Thursday night, police say.

According to a report of the incident, the Lancaster Township Fire Department was summoned to Marietta Avenue at 8:35 p.m. for the report of a vehicle into a home. When they arrived at the scene, firefighters discovered there were four vehicles involved in the accident — two vehicles were on the porch of a home, one was in the home’s driveway and another was located approximately 200 feet away in the intersection of Race and Marietta Avenues.

The accident was captured by a surveillance camera at 1002 Marietta Avenue, the incident report said.

According to the incident report, a red 2009 Subaru sedan sat through several light cycles at the intersection before proceeding through a red light. As it traveled through the intersection, a black Mercedes-Benz SUV swerved to miss it. The Mercedes traveled approximately 200 feet across the lawn of a nearby home, through a row of trees and crashed into two parked cars in the driveway of another home before coming to rest on the home’s porch.

One of the parked cars that was struck, a black 2011 Buick sedan, was compressed into the wall of the home. The second parked vehicle, a gray Ford Mustang, sustained severe front-end damage.

A resident of the home that was struck told fire department personnel that she heard what she thought were trash cans being dragged across her driveway, but the noise didn’t stop. She looked out the window and found the car on her porch.

A neighbor said they heard the a crash, looked out the window, and saw a car flying through the trees.

Impact Disaster Services of Harrisburg was dispatched to the scene to stabilize the porch of the home that was struck. Residents of the home were allowed to return once it was stabilized.

No injuries were reported in the accident.

Marietta Avenue was closed by fire police between Race Avenue and President Avenue for about 90 minutes.