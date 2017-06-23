× Harrisburg men arrested on drug, weapons charges after traffic stop

HARRISBURG — Three Harrisburg men were arrested on drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on the 2100 block of Berryhill Street, according to police.

Police say that an officer conducted the traffic stop after spotting a Buick that was displaying a license plate that had been reported stolen. During the investigation, the officer uncovered two handguns, crack cocaine, marijuana, a scale and cash, all of which was confiscated.

The three men arrested were:

Nky White (charged with receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia)

Michael Morris (charged with former convict not to possess a firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia)

Lamar Washington (charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia)

District justice Steven Semic arraigned Morris, who was remanded to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. Washington posted $20,000 bail, and White was released on summons.