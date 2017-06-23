× Hummelstown police are seeking attempted burglary suspect

HUMMELSTOWN, Dauphin County — Hummelstown police are investigating an attempted burglary that happened Tuesday night on the 100 block of East Main Street.

Police say they received a report of a white male attempting to kick in the door of Copenhaver Coin Exchange. The suspect was unsuccessful, and fled on foot.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Derrick Feeher, 36, who is believed to be homeless and in the Hummelstown area. Feeher is 6-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He is often dressed in dark clothing, a black knit cap and a long black jacket.

The Hummelstown Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Feehrer.

Anyone who sees Feeher is asked contact the Hummelstown Police Department through Dauphin County Communications at 558-6900 or call 911.