Lancaster man pleads guilty to 2016 beating death of city man; will serve 14-28 years

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man will serve 14-28 years in prison for the 2016 beating death of 45-year-old Charles Kronenberg IV.

Dajour James, 23, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder Friday before Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn Jr., according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

James punched and kicked Kronenberg outside Kronenberg’s Manor Street home, after the victim was involved in a verbal dispute with a relative of James.

Kronenberg suffered a brain injury in the beating, and died two days later.

According to Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman, the Kronenberg was standing on his porch on the 500 block of Manor Street when he became involved in the verbal dispute with James’ relative. The relative called James, who came to the block and attacked Kronenberg.

Brian Kronenberg, the victim’s brother, scolded James for attacking his brother by surprise.

“You could have chosen to own the situation and not run to the beach,” he said.

James was taken into custody in New Jersey, three days after the beating.

Diane Rapisardo, Kronenberg’s mother, said her son had returned home from planting her garden when he was beaten.

“No parent should ever have to experience this kind of trauma inflicted on their child,” she said, as James bowed his head.