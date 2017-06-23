× New Holland man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Earl Township

EARL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — An 86-year-old New Holland man died in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday at the intersection of Division Highway and Grist Mill Road in Earl Township.

New Holland police say the man, whom they did not identify, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. His vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Barbara Hackenburg, 58, of New Holland. A member of the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office pronounced the man dead at the scene. Hackenburg was treated at the scene by emergency personnel and released. An unidentified 30-year-old passenger in the deceased man’s vehicle was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, police say.