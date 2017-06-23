× Police identify, charge shooter in Boose at Cornwall Aluminum Factory incident

LEBANON, Pa.– Investigators have identified the shooter in Monday night’s incident at Boose at Cornwall Aluminum Foundry.

Donell Reese Barber, 34, of Lebanon, was determined to be the shooter.

Barber’s motive was that he believed his intended target was having a relationship with his girlfriend.

Barber is facing criminal attempt to commit homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment amount other charges.

Police arrested Barber during a traffic stop in Lebanon City at 330 a.m. on June 22.

Previously: An investigation is ongoing after a Monday night shooting at Boose at Cornwall Aluminum Foundry.

At 11:35 p.m. on June 19, police were dispatched to Cornwall Aluminum Foundry in the 400 block of Schaeffer Road to investigate a shooting.

As employees entered the parking lot at the completion of their shift, shots were fired at a specific employee.

It was determined that the shooter was not employed by Boose and was waiting for his intended target.

However, the shooter missed his target and struck another employee with a bullet on the right side of his head.

The injured employee was transported to Hershey Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation has revealed that the shooting had a specific target and motive and was not random.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing and police have a person of interest being sought for questioning.

