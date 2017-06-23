× Police seeking Lititz woman after she fled the scene of a crash

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a Lititz woman after she fled the scene of a crash.

Sarah Weaver, 21, is being cited for leaving the scene of an accident and careless driving.

On June 22 at approximately 2:10 a.m., police investigated a single vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Indiantown Road.

Police found that a vehicle driven by Weaver lost control while she was attempting to negotiate and curve.

The vehicle skidded 150 feet into a utility pole shearing it before crossing the roadway and landing about 200 feet away on an embankment.