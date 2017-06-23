× Police seeking to identify suspect in burglary of AU Jewelers in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information into a burglary at AU Jewelers.

On June 22 at approximately 12:55 a.m., police responded to a burglar alarm activation at AU Jewelers in the 200 block of E. Chocolate Ave.

Upon arrival, police discovered the front door glass was shattered, and that an unknown suspect entered the store and stole jewelry.

No one was injured during the incident and surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect.

The suspect appears to be a male wearing a ski mask, a light colored button down shirt with a t-shirt underneath, dark pants and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202. A reward for information leading to an arrest may be offered by Dauphin County Crimestoppers.