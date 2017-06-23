× Runaway horse takes an unoccupied Amish buggy for a short joyride through Lititz

LITITZ, Lancaster County — A horse pulling an Amish buggy decided to go for a joyride without any riders on Thursday, but its bid for freedom was eventually denied by a Lititz Borough police officer.

According to a police report of the incident, the horse pulled free of a hitching post outside a professional services office on the 500 block of North Oak Street. A borough police officer observed the horse pulling the unoccupied buggy and gave chase. The horse made it about a half-mile before the police officer brought it under control in the yard of a residence on the 300 block of Cardinal Road.

Lititz Borough Police eventually located the horse’s owner, who was at an appointment near where the horse broke free.

No charges were filed in the incident.