Schuylkill County homicide suspect arrested in Atlantic City

FRACKVILLE, Schuylkill County — A Barnsville man accused of murdering his father, a prominent local attorney, was taken into custody Friday morning on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Michael Marchalk, 37, has been on the run since the body of his father, Gary Marchalk, was discovered in the Marchalk home by police on Monday. Michael Marchalk had last been seen driving his father’s 2015 Ford Fusion on the day of the murder.

Police have charged Michael Marchalk with criminal homicide, first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, robbery, theft, theft of a motor vehicle, access device fraud, and recklessly endangering another person.

He was apprehended by Atlantic City police at 11:50 a.m., and is in prison awaiting extradition to Schuylkill County.