Three-Mile Island formally notifies U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission of plans to shut down in 2019

HARRISBURG — Exelon Generation, the owner of the Three-Mile Island Nuclear Station, formally notified the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission of its plans to close the plant in September of 2019 in a letter sent earlier this week.

Dave Marcheskie, Senior Site Communications Manager for Three-Mile Island, confirmed in an email today that the formal notification is “the next milestone in the process of closing the plant.”

In its official letter, dated June 20, 2017, Exelon Generation told the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that its plan to prematurely close the station was “due to severe economic challenges.”

Exelon said the plant will “permanently cease power operations on or about September 30, 2019.”

Marcheskie’s email said the closing is irreversible.

“A nuclear plant cannot be reopened once permanently shut down,” he said via email. “Exelon is committed to working with its stakeholders to find the best solution for Pennsylvania, even as we continue to take the steps necessary to shut down the plant.”