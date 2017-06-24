× Argument between three men lands one in the hospital

RYE TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa — State Police in Newport are investigating a shooting that landed one man in the hospital.

According to State Police, a 26-year-old Enola man and two other men got into an argument at a music promotion gathering on the 1000 block of Flowers Lane around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was shot twice during the argument and taken to Hershey Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

He is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Newport at 717-567-3110.