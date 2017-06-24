× Boil water advisory issued for Upper Allen Township residents

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — SUEZ Water customers served by the Center Square water system are directed to boil their water until further notice due to E-Coli contamination.

A phone message from Suez Water was sent to those customers affected by the boil water notice. Do not drink your water without boiling it first. Affected customers should bring their water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and cool before use, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Do not drink your water without boiling it first.

The Center Square Service area consists of the following streets:

Atland Drive

Bauman Court

Beilman Court

Brunswick Avenue

Buckingham Avenue

Cocklin Court

Cope Drive, North

Cope Drive, South

Derbyshire Avenue

Emily Drive

Fenwick Avenue

Fleming Drive

Foribunda Lane

Glime Drive

Granada Lane

Grandia Floria Drive

Grantham Road

Gregor Court

Hawthorne Avenue

Herman Drive

Kower Court

Kower Drive

Lancelot Avenue

Lobach Drive

Merrimac Avenue

Norfolk Court

Paul Circle

Rosegarden Blvd., East

Rosegarden Blvd., North

Rosegarden Blvd., South

Rosegarden Blvd., West

Sheffield Ave

Shoff Court

Stumpstown Road

West Lisburn Road

Wakefield Avenue

White Dawn Lane

The company was doing maintenance on the water pipes in the Center Square area, and extended the estimated completion date to July 1 on Wednesday.

Residents will get another phone message when they no longer need to boil their water.

The company anticipates resolving the problem by Monday, June 26.