Boil water advisory issued for Upper Allen Township residents
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — SUEZ Water customers served by the Center Square water system are directed to boil their water until further notice due to E-Coli contamination.
A phone message from Suez Water was sent to those customers affected by the boil water notice. Do not drink your water without boiling it first. Affected customers should bring their water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and cool before use, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Do not drink your water without boiling it first.
The Center Square Service area consists of the following streets:
Atland Drive
Bauman Court
Beilman Court
Brunswick Avenue
Buckingham Avenue
Cocklin Court
Cope Drive, North
Cope Drive, South
Derbyshire Avenue
Emily Drive
Fenwick Avenue
Fleming Drive
Foribunda Lane
Glime Drive
Granada Lane
Grandia Floria Drive
Grantham Road
Gregor Court
Hawthorne Avenue
Herman Drive
Kower Court
Kower Drive
Lancelot Avenue
Lobach Drive
Merrimac Avenue
Norfolk Court
Paul Circle
Rosegarden Blvd., East
Rosegarden Blvd., North
Rosegarden Blvd., South
Rosegarden Blvd., West
Sheffield Ave
Shoff Court
Stumpstown Road
West Lisburn Road
Wakefield Avenue
White Dawn Lane
The company was doing maintenance on the water pipes in the Center Square area, and extended the estimated completion date to July 1 on Wednesday.
Residents will get another phone message when they no longer need to boil their water.
The company anticipates resolving the problem by Monday, June 26.