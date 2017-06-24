Cooler with a lot of sunshine to finish the weekend

SEEING LOTS OF SUNSHINE: We see plenty of sunshine over the next few days with cooler highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Winds may be breezy at times Sunday with gusts out of the west at 15MPH under mostly sunny skies. Similar conditions come up for Monday with a low shower chance.

A FEW SHOWERS: Rain chances rise late Monday and Tuesday as well. Highs Tuesday drop into the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. More rain comes in the forecast Thursday and heading into the weekend with a few rumbles of thunder. These do not look severe as of right now, but stay tuned as more data comes in closer to time.

TRENDING WARMER: Temperatures rise closer to 90 heading into the weekend: upper 80s and low 90s Thursday-Saturday to finish the 7-Day Forecast with thunderstorm chances every day.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long