Keystone State Gay Rodeo kicks off at Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some rodeo fun kicking off Saturday at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

The Keystone State Gay Rodeo charity event had a variety of fun activities for all to enjoy.

Goat dressing, steer decorating and a wild drag race were just some of the things people who attended got to see.

Event organizers say its a great way to get the LGBT community and supporters together to raise money and have some fun, too.

“That’s important to us both to us in our community, because of how closely it touches home, but also just returning to our community in any fashion is important to us,” said Bruce Gros, International Gay Rodeo Association president.

A portion of the money raised will benefit Alder Health Services, a non-profit organization that serves the LGBT community, as well as people living with HIV and AIDS.

The event will be held through Sunday June 25th at the Farm Show Complex from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.