Local firefighters put down hoses, pick up hammer to help homeowner
LITITZ, Lancaster County, Pa. — A group of Lancaster County firefighters went above and beyond on Friday, helping a homeowner in need.
Members of Lititz Fire Company put down their hoses and picked up hammers to help an injured man rebuild his roof.
It all started when the Lititz Borough Police Department and EMS responded to a call on Friday, where a man who was in the early stages of replacing his roof, had fallen and suffered serious injuries. He was immediately transported to the hospital for treatment.
Volunteers from the Lititz Fire Company, heard about what had happened and decided to come together and help the man out.
They got a group together and showed up at his home, alongside M&E Roofing last-minute. The group of firefighters and roofers worked together to help remove old shingles and put down new tar paper to help protect the roof from the rain.
The injured man is expected to recover with a new roof over his head, thanks to the Lititz Fire Company.